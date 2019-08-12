HMRC officers seen at Worthing accountancy firm

HMRC officers have been seen at a Worthing accountancy firm.

On Thursday, officers from Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs visited Najefy & Company accountants in Victoria Road, Worthing.

HMRC officers were seen on the premises of Najefy & Co accountants in Victoria Road, Worthing

Several vehicles were seen parked outside the building all day, from 7am onwards, and several members of the public contacted the paper to say they saw officers going in and out of the premises.

A Najefy & Company staff member refused to comment on what happened.

A HMRC spokesman has been approached for comment.

According to its website, Najefy & Company was founded in 1988 and is a firm of chartered accountants and registered auditors.

It said the team offers 'personal and corporate taxation, complete book keeping, VAT, payroll, construction industry and support services to a wide range of businesses and individuals' and 'specialise in providing accounting and taxation services to dentists'.