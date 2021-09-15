Historic sheep fair returns to Findon

Around 50 people attended the sheep fair this year, instead of the usual 6,000 Picture by Steve Robards SR2109112

The fair has been an annual tradition for 200 years, but could not go ahead in 2020. The only other time the centuries-old event has not taken place was in 2001, during the foot-and-mouth epidemic.

This year, to maintain the charter and commemorate the historical event, a short opening ceremony was held, followed by a closing ceremony just a few moments later. There were 50 people in attendance, instead of the usual 6,000, and just five sheep on the green.

While the fair has taken place annually for 200 years, its roots can be traced back to 1261 when a charter was established, granting permission for a sheep fair to take place on Nepcote Green.

Simon Stace (Chairman of the Findon sheep fair and village festival Committee) with Robert Harris (Harris's funfair) at the opening and closing of the sheep fair and funfair. Picture by Steve Robards SR2109112

The event has grown over the years and now includes a funfair, sheep competitions and stalls run by local businesses.