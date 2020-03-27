High Sheriff of West Sussex makes declaration via video conference for first time

The declaration ceremony for the High Sheriff of West Sussex has taken place via video conference for the first time.

Dr Tim Fooks, who has come out of retirement to help the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic, was able to make the declaration from his home in West Chilington and said the ceremony went well.

The declaration ceremony, held via video conference, top, from left, the Rev Steve Burston, Kevin Smyth, Shirley Crowther and Julia Mansergh; middle, Davina Irwin-Clark and Dr Tim Fooks; bottom, Victoria Atkins

Taking part in the video conference were the Rev Steve Burston, chaplain to the High Sheriff; Kevin Smyth, Under Sheriff of West and East Sussex; Shirley Crowther, who ran the video conference; Julia Mansergh JP, who is supporting Dr Fooks as PA; Davina Irwin-Clark, outgoing High Sheriff; and Victoria Atkins JP, who officially witnessed Dr Fooks’ signature.

Dr Fooks said: “I will now be starting the long process to meet by phone and video many of those who are involved in keeping us safe in the county and to offer them my support.

“It is times like these that we become even more aware of the privilege it is to be served by so many dedicated and high-skilled people working in our emergency services and the voluntary sector.

“In my local GP surgery, I have already seen just how many changes they have had to keep both patients and staff safe. And I know the team at Pulborough Medical Group are very grateful to the vast majority of patients who understand the very difficult situation we are all facing and have adjusted the way they use the NHS.

Dr Tim Fooks, High Sheriff of West Sussex 2020/21

“However, I am also becoming increasingly aware of the remarkable community support networks that are making such a difference to our neighbours who are vulnerable and, although no one can predict the exact time-scale for the pandemic, I do think we should all be starting to consider how we can keep hold of some of these fabulous initiatives in the long run.

“There certainly is a great deal of good going on and it would be great to keep this going once ‘normal business’ is able to recommence.”

Read more about Dr Fooks and his plans for the year here: New High Sheriff of West Sussex combines role with returning to work as a doctor to support NHS during pandemic

The office of High Sheriff is at least 1,000 years old, having its roots in Saxon times before the Norman Conquest. The Shrievalty is the oldest secular office under the Crown. Originally, the office held many of the powers now vested in the Lord-Lieutenant, High Court judges, magistrates, local authorities, coroners and HM Revenue and Customs.

Dr Tim Fooks making his declaration at home, due to the coronavirus restrictions

The High Sheriff remains the Sovereign’s representative in the county for all matters relating to the Judiciary and the maintenance of law and order.

Modern precedence is defined by a Royal Warrant of 1904, as amplified by a Home Office Memorandum of 1928 whereby the High Sheriff takes precedence in the County immediately after the Lord-Lieutenant.

Functions of the office of High Sheriff

- To uphold and enhance the ancient office of High Sheriff and to make a meaningful contribution to the High Sheriff’s county during the year of office;

High Sheriff of West Sussex Dr Tim Fooks with his wife, Sarah

- To support the Lord-Lieutenant on royal visits and on other occasions as appropriate;

- The wellbeing and protection of Her Majesty’s High Court judges when on circuit in the county and attending them in court during the legal terms;

- To lend active support to the principal organs of the Constitution within their county – the Royal Family, the Judiciary, the police and other law enforcement agencies, the emergency services, local authorities, and church and faith groups;

- To take an active part in supporting and promoting the voluntary sector and giving all possible encouragement to the voluntary organisations within the county;

- Acting as the Returning Officer for Parliamentary Elections in county constituencies; and

- Responsibility for the proclamation of the accession of a new Sovereign.

- In practice some of these responsibilities are delegated to the professional services — for example, the protection of the judges and the maintenance of law and order are in the hands of the Chief Constable of Sussex Police.

