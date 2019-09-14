High Sheriff of West Sussex enjoys day at Goodwood Revival 2019

The High Sheriff of West Sussex has enjoyed a day at Goodwood Revival 2019.

Davina Irwin-Clark, who is pictured with the Duke of Richmond and her husband and chaplain Peter, attended the event to support Care for Veterans – the event’s chosen charity

The High Sheriff of West Sussex Mrs Davina Irwin-Clark with the veterans

The Goodwood Revival, which started on Friday and runs until Sunday – allows West Sussex to travel back in time to the halcyon days of British motor sport, fashion and entertainment.

The High Sheriff of West Sussex Mrs Davina Irwin-Clark with the veterans and volunteers

First glance Friday – visitors got a chance to see all the cars, bikes and aircraft on show, as well as the thematic celebrations taking place across the Motor Circuit. The day started with a display from the Supermarine Spitfire and ends with the £200 million Kinrara Trophy.

Sensational Saturday – with more qualifying and six races, much-loved off-track festivities Over the Road and shopping on the High Street, Saturday offers something for everyone.

Super Sunday – another eight races fill the bill, making Sunday the most desirable for motorsport enthusiasts. As well as individual races, the overall winners are crowned in the deciding parts of both the St Mary’s Trophy saloon car race Memorial Trophy for motorcycles. 01243 755055

Four great landmarks in British automotive history will be celebrated at the Revival in 2019: the centenary of Bentley Motors; the 60th anniversary of the Mini; the 60th anniversary of the Cooper Car Company claiming its first Formula 1 world championship title; and the 60th anniversary of Aston Martin being crowned as World Sportscar Championship winners after victory at Goodwood in the Tourist Trophy.

There will be big names and big races at the Goodwood Motor Circuit.

Nick Garton, automotive PR manager at Goodwood, explains: “Friday evening opens the racing for the weekend with the incredible Kinrara Trophy – a race that only Goodwood could deliver. The finest original GT cars line up on a grid worth in excess of £200 million and charge hard beneath the setting sun in the most picturesque and valuable race anywhere in Britain.

“The two-part ‘pro-am’ St Mary’s Trophy for historic Touring Cars, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday, is always a highlight for visitors as they see giant-killing small saloons go head-to-head with big, powersliding monsters.

“This year’s races are for cars from the 1950s, so it will be Austin A35s and A40s against Jaguars, be-chromed and finned Americana and other more exotic international transport of the era.

“Other iconic races in the programme include the Fordwater Trophy for production sports cars, Goodwood Trophy for Grand Prix cars up to 1951, Glover Trophy for ‘half-ton’ 1500cc Formula 1 machinery from 1961-65 and the Sussex Trophy for glamorous sports-prototypes such as the Jaguar D-Type and Aston Martin DB3.

“There is the Duke of Richmond Trophy for 500cc Formula 3 cars, the Richmond & Gordon Trophies for 2.5-litre Formula 1 cars from 1954-1960, the Whitsun Trophy for 1960s Le Mans cars like the Ford GT40, the Freddie March Memorial Trophy for early-1950s Le Mans machinery and the blue riband race, the RAC TT Celebration, for GT cars 1960-64 such as the AC Cobra, Ferrari 250 GTO and Aston Martin DB4.

“Taking the wheel will be some of the biggest names in racing, including Le Mans winners like Tom Kristensen and Jochen Mass, Indy 500 winner Dario Franchitti, former F1 stars and many more besides, including NASCAR hero Jeff Gordon, in an autograph hunter’s paradise!

“Undoubtedly the starriest line-up of the weekend will come in the two-part Barry Sheene Memorial Trophy races on Saturday and Sunday. In 2018 the star of the show was Australia’s former World Superbike champion, Troy Corser, who demolished the field while riding a 1936 supercharged BMW.

“Corser and BMW return this year for a race that will feature machinery from the 1960s and a host of new superstars including multiple Isle Man TT winners John McGuinness, Michael Dunlop, Conor Cummins, Peter Hickman, Dean Harrison, Mick Grant, Iain Duffus, Charlie Williams and James Hillier.

“Stars from the world of Superbike racing will be Eugene Laverty, James Ellison, Ian Simpson, James Witham, Howie Mainwaring-Smith, Jennie Tinmouth and Barry Sheene’s nephew Scott Smart. They will be joined by the biggest gathering of MotoGP stars at Goodwood for many years with legends such as Steve Parrish, Jeremy McWilliams and James Haydon being joined by Spanish superstar Dani Pedrosa.”

www.goodwood.com or 01243 755055.