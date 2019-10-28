High Salvington Post Office to remain open as village shop closes

The Post Office in High Salvington will remain open when the village shop shuts at the end of this month, according to the chairman of the High Salvington Residents’ Association.

The leaseholder of the shop had been served a notice to vacate the premises, prompting ‘serious concerns’ that the Post Office would also be closed.

But chairman Mary Meadows said the freeholder had agreed with the Post Office that it would remain open.

She said it was ‘great news for the residents of High Salvington’.

The association had previously said the Post Office was a ‘much needed community asset’.

Mrs Meadows said: “As Chairman, on behalf of the High Salvington Residents’ Association, I put the High Salvington Post Office in touch with the freeholder.

“On behalf of High Salvington Post Office, I forwarded an email from them to the freeholder.

“The email was a plea, by the High Salvington Post Office, for the freeholder to keep the Post Office open.

“I also expressed, by email, to the freeholder the High Salvington Residents’ Association serious concerns about the loss of the Post Office.

“As a result, the freeholder contacted the Post Office and has arranged with them that the High Salvington Post Office will remain open.

“This is great news for the residents of High Salvington.”

There are also hopes that a village store will be reinstated at the site, despite the fact the existing store will close on Thursday (October 31).

A planning application, which seeks to convert the roof space over the village shop into a self-contained two bedroom flat, proposes to retain the ground floor of the premises for commercial use.

Mrs Meadows has previously said: “The High Salvington Residents’ Association Committee certainly hopes that these words will be honoured.”

