Here's when the clocks go back in October 2021
The date when the clocks change is fast approaching, heralding the end of British Summer Time (BST) for 2021.
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 11:44 am
Updated
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 11:46 am
The clocks always go back one hour on the final Sunday of October, so this year the change will happen at 2am on Sunday, October 31.
From then we will be back on Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).
While many of our smart phones and other devices will automatically make the change, altering the other clocks around the house and in the car is an annual ritual for most of us.
We will remain on GMT until Sunday, March 27, 2022 when the clocks go forward an hour and we change back to BST, sometimes called Daylight Savings Time.