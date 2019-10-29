Here’s when your child’s Shoreham or Steyning school reception class pictures will be in the paper

As in previous years, the Herald is once again publishing pictures of the children who have just started at infant and primary schools in our area.

On Thursday (October 31), we will be printing a special 12-page, pull-out supplement featuring the reception class children at these schools:

Swiss Gardens Primary School, Shoreham

Buckingham Park Primary School, Shoreham

St Nicolas and St Mary CE Primary School, Shoreham

Shoreham Beach Primary School

St Peter’s Catholic Primary School, Shoreham

Upper Beeding Primary School

Steyning CE Primary School

Eastbrook Primary Academy, Southwick

Holmbush Primary Academy, Shoreham

But do not worry if you child’s school is not listed here, as we have a few more pictures that will be featured in the following week’s edition.

So, do not forget to pick up a copy of the Shoreham Herald, out on October 31.