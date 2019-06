A micropub in Worthing is offering free pints for children taking their dads out for a drink this Father's Day.

The Georgi Fin, in Goring Road, posted on its Facebook today inviting local sons and daughters to 'drag ya dad' down to the pub for a pint tomorrow (June 16).

To help show appreciation to the elder statesmen in our lives, the team at the Georgi Fin are offering a free pint for your father.