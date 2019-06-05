Here is the unusual way to get a free gin and tonic from Greene King pubs in Sussex

Greene King pubs in Sussex are offering free gin and tonics this weekend in exchange for an unusual donation.

To mark World Gin Day, the chain is giving away one free drink per customer on Saturday, June 8.

The only catch is that they have to bring an orange and show a team member at the bar to claim their reward: either a 25ml measure of Beefeater Blood Orange or Pink Strawberry gin, served with a Schweppes tonic.

A spokesman for Greene King said: "Everyone loves a freebie and World Gin Day is the perfect time to treat our locals with a refreshing summer drink.

“Our giveaway for World Gin Day is just one of the exciting activities happening at our pub this summer for Greene King’s Great British Summer Social, which will see more than 1,500 events happening at pubs nationwide.

“We can’t wait to welcome our locals in for a free G&T this weekend and to experience the events at our pub throughout our Great British Summer Social – let the celebrations ‘be-gin’!”

Here's the full list of participating pubs:

Chichester and Bognor Regis:

The Old Cross, North Street, Chichester

Trents, South Street, Chichester

The Martlets, Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis

Worthing, Shoreham and Littlehampton:

The Cricketers, The Green, Southwick

The Waterside, Ferry Road, Shoreham

The Swiss Cottage, Shoreham Road, Shoreham

The Thieves Kitchen, Warwick Street, Worthing

The Broadwater, Broadwater Street West, Worthing

The Golden Lion, The Strand, Goring

The Mulberry, Goring Road, Goring

The Sussex Yeoman, Palatine Road, Goring

The Lamb Inn, The Street, Rustington

Mid Sussex:

The Railway, Station Road, Burgess Hill

The Star, The Broadway, Haywards Heath

The Burrell Arms, Commercial Square, Haywards Heath

The Dorset Arms, High Street, East Grinstead

The Station, New Town, Uckfield

Horsham and Crawley:

The Anchor Hotel, Market Square, Horsham

The Crown, Carfax, Horsham

The Sussex Barn, North Heath Lane, Horsham

The Old Punch Bowl, High Street, Crawley

The Air Balloon, Brighton Road, Horley

The Snooty Fox, Haslett Avenue East, Three Bridges

Eastbourne:

The Rodmill, Rangemore Drive, Eastbourne

The Mill, Willingdon Drove, Eastbourne

Bexhill:

The Rose & Crown, Turkey Road, Bexhill

Visit greeneking.co.uk for more details.