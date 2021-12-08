The toys will be given as a gift to children who are receiving care in the hospice or hospital over the Christmas break.

Mark Lephard, assistant general manager of Haskins Roundstone, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that we have been able to continue with our Haskins’ Christmas toy donation this year, with many charities needing a little extra support than usual after the past two difficult years.

“Our centres are closely connected to their local communities, and it is truly fantastic that they have built strong relationships with their local charities to identify where the biggest need is for this donation.

Haskins at Roundstone is donating reindeer teddies to the Rockinghorse charity and Chestnut Tree House hospice

“We hope the cuddly reindeer toys bring some festive magic to the children.”

Janella Merritt, head of fundraising at Rockinghorse Children’s Charity, said: “Spending time in hospital over Christmas isn’t fun for anyone, but it’s even worse for a child – not being able to enjoy the excitement of seeing if Father Christmas has been.

“But with these teddies we can at least go some way to help them feel more at home during their stay in hospital.”

Caroline Roberts-Quigley, Community Fundraiser for Chestnut Hospice, added: “Everyone at Chestnut Tree House would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Haskins Roundstone for supporting local children and families. These soft cuddly reindeers will provide a warm welcome cuddle for the children in our care this Christmas.

“Without the generosity of our community, local hospice care wouldn’t be possible – now or in the future. Thank you.”