If you are looking for a new job, our charity has a range of roles available in our care homes and home care service.

For those not in the know, our three Worthing care homes – Linfield House, Caer Gwent and Haviland House – provide residential, nursing and dementia care in safe, purpose-built environments. From a week of respite or convalescence to permanent residency, we offer lengths of stay to suit any need.

Our Home Care service, which is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission, was established in 1994 to promote independent living. The service enables older people and vulnerable adults in and around Worthing to lead better-quality lives while remaining safe and comfortable in their own homes.

Guild Care is offering a £500 welcome bonus to those who take on a role in care, home care or housekeeping

If you were thinking about a career in care, now would be the perfect time to join Guild Care. Our charity is currently offering a £500 welcome bonus, subject to terms and conditions, to all successful new members of the team who take on a role in care, home care, or housekeeping with us. Specifically, we are looking for people who would like to join us as a care assistant, senior care assistant, live-in carer, dementia support worker, or a home care service community care assistant.

Experience, although useful, is not necessary. More important than previous relevant experience is a passion for caring for others. Our caring heroes come from all walks of life and bring a range of skills, interests, opportunities and stories.

As well as these care roles, we are also hiring registered nurses for our care homes. As a registered nurse, you will really get to know your residents, putting individuals’ choices and preferences at the heart of all you do. Registered nurses also receive a bonus when joining Guild Care, of £1,000.

Once you have joined our charity, we also offer a Recommend a Friend scheme wherein you receive £500 if you recommend someone who is successful in applying for another Guild Care role. It’s our belief that good people know good people.

Guild Care recruitment manager Rebecca Sinclair

To find out more please visit www.guildcare.org/jobs, email [email protected], or call me and the recruitment team on 01903 863154.

If you aren’t looking for a new job but still want to give back to the community, we have many ways that you can help as a volunteer.

Volunteers provide an invaluable contribution in helping us continue to run our community services. We recognise and greatly appreciate the skills, experience and enthusiasm they bring. Every single one of our volunteers helps to make a big difference to the people we work with.

In return, we offer a supportive, flexible yet structured and professional environment where volunteers can build on their skills, gain experience and achieve their personal goals.

We are always looking for volunteers across our charity, though at this moment, we are looking to fill six specific positions in particular, Support at Home after Hospital volunteers, minibus drivers, befrienders for home visits, charity shop assistants and Creating Connections activity assistants.