Gig Buddies appeals for volunteers in Shoreham and Southwick

Gig Buddies is looking for volunteers to, support adults with learning disabilities so they can enjoy nights out.

The scheme is part of Stay Up Late, a charity launched in 2006 by the punk band Heavy Load as they were tired of seeing fans leaving their gigs early due to support staff working inflexible rotas.

Gig Buddies was started in 2013 with the aim of supporting people with learning disabilities and those with autism to be less socially isolated and lead healthier, more fulfilled lives.

Malcolm Hill, project co-ordinator for West Sussex, said: “We know that this is not just healthier for individuals, it’s healthier for communities too.

“It’s about seeing past labels and getting to know individuals and encouraging them to take their rightful place in the community.

“We know from our existing volunteers that they have great time and many have formed enduring friendships in the process.”

Volunteers can apply via www.gigbuddies.org.uk.

If you would like an informal chat to find out more about it, telephone Malcolm on 07514 622204 or email him at malcolm@stayuplate.org.