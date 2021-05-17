Giant rainbow available to hire in Adur district

The weather was not too kind and several of the planned events had to be cancelled but there will be further opportunities later in the year to see the giant knitted rainbow.

There was a great start at Buckingham Park in Shoreham on April 30, when people did ‘many amusing things’ as they strolled through or posed underneath the rainbow.

The tour continued at Coronation Green on May 1 and Fishersgate Recreation Ground on May 2 but the visit to Southwick Green on May 3 had to be cancelled due to the stormy weather forecast.

Posing beneath the giant knitted rainbow on Coronation Green in Shoreham. Picture: Steve Robards SR2105033

The visit to St Mary de Haura Church in Shoreham on May 8 also had to be cancelled but the next stop, at Beach Green on Shoreham Beach, went ahead the next day.

It was hoped the rainbow could make it to Southwick Green on Saturday, but again, the bad weather put paid to that visit.

Emily Phillips, Over the Moon director, said: “Never fear, the rainbow will be coming out to play later in the year and also you can hire it for your own event, festival or party.”

The aim is to involve the rainbow in large community events this summer, if possible. To hire it for private events, email [email protected] or message Over the Moon on Facebook.