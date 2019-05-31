Georgina Gharsallah’s mother climbs a mountain for her missing daughter

Andrea from Normandy Road, Worthing, scaled the summit of Mount Toubkal in southwestern Morocco on Sunday, May 19 with one of the missing person posters she has put up around Worthing. Georgina, 31, was last seen on March 7 in Clifton Wines in Clifton Road, Worthing, last year. Andrea described the experience of getting to the top of the 4,167 metre-high mountain as ‘overwhelming, emotional and tearful’. She said: “I kept thinking: I can’t let Georgina down – that was my focus, getting her to the top; and I did.” Call 101 if you have any information about Georgina’s whereabouts.
