Georgina Gharsallah case gets boost from a high-profile name

A high-profile journalist has attached his name to the Georgina Gharsallah case.

According to Andrea Gharsallah, Georgina’s mother, Donal MacIntyre will be producing a 10-part podcast on the Worthing mother-of-two, 31, who went missing on March 7 last year.

CCTV footage of Georgina at Clifton Food and Wine in Clifton Road, Worthing, on March 7

He made an appearance at a raffle and quiz Andrea held on Friday, September 20 at the TMG Social Club in Sompting Road, Worthing. It raised £1,700 towards a £20,000 reward for information that has been supported by local businesses.

Andrea said it was a ‘very successful evening’ and that she was ‘very grateful to have Donal’s help and to everyone that supports us’.

Georgina Gharsallah

Donal MacIntyre is an investigative journalist known for his exposés in national newspapers like The Daily Mail and on television with the BBC.