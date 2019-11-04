Future of Ropetackle in Shoreham to be discussed

With the future of a Shoreham arts centre now secure, a meeting is being held to discuss plans for its future.

The Ropetackle 2020 appeal was launched earlier this year as a response to fears the centre could be forced to close due to a lack of funding, and resulted in the popular arts venue entering into a funding agreement with Adur District Council last month.

Chairman of the venue Martin Allen said: “With Ropetackle being a community owned and run Arts Centre, it is important that we obtain feedback both as to our programme and the range of community activities we put on.”

An open meeting is being held at Ropetackle on Monday, at 7.30pm to provide the opportunity for such feedback and ideas. Entry to the meeting is free

Four trustees will each give a short presentation as follows:

Louise Durrant – Vision and History of Ropetackle

Anne Hodgson – Programme

Jenny King – Finance and funding

Martin Allen – Where next and the strategic review

The evening will include some smaller group sessions to encourage those who are hesitant about speaking in a large gathering to share their views.

Martin said: “We need to continue to provide space for activities outside of our performance programme, and to attract new audiences, particularly from parts of the community less familiar with the rewards that the arts, in all their forms, can offer.”