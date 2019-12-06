Friends raise £2,000 for iconic Shoreham museum

The Friends of Marlipins Museum are supporting the urgent appeal to fund repairs to the leaking roof and a cheque for £2,000 has been presented to the Sussex Archaeological Society.

Friends chairman Tony Parker presented the donation to senior museums officer Emma O’Connor outside the iconic 12th century building.

Emma said: “It is only when the slates start coming off it is really possible to realise the total costs and how long it is going to take.

“Like all owners of heritage sites, the owner, Sussex Archaeological Society have a dire need to raise funds to help towards the survival of buildings such as Shoreham High Street’s 12th century iconic building.

“The Friends organised a number of money-raising events, including the Wellington Wailers Sea Shanty concerts, and their volunteers act as custodians during the season from May to October.”

The famous chequerboard facade is a distinctive feature of this architecturally-important Norman building.

Marlipins Museum will not be open for Light Up Shoreham due to the building works

Liza McKinney, from the Friends, said: “The museum requires considerable financial support to ensure it remains protected as a building and museum.

“The oldest civic building in Sussex, it is believed to have been used originally as a Customs House.”

The focus of the museum’s collections is local and maritime history. Join the Friends to gain free access, plus half price entry to the society’s other sites.

Note, the museum will not be open for Light Up Shoreham on Friday, December 13, due to the building works but there will be a craft fayre in March next year and it will be open to visitors again in May.