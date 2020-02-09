Forty flight cancellations at Sussex airport due to Storm Ciara

Hundreds of travellers have been affected by cancellations at Gatwick Airport after safety measures have been put in place for Storm Ciara.

A Gatwick Airport spokesman said they have had to cancel around 40 flights today (Sunday) after Storm Ciara has reached Sussex - The Met Office said wind speeds from the storm could get up to 80mph in some parts of the county.

A Gatwick spokesman said, “We are experiencing very high winds today and this is causing some delays and cancellations to flights. Passengers are advised to leave plenty of time to get to the airport and to check the status of their flight with the airline.”

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning yesterday for Sussex and has predicted the storm will last until 9pm tonight.

