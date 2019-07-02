Formula 1 dream for the Lancing go-karter looking to take the next step

A budding speed demon from Lancing is looking for support as he takes the next step in his motorsport career.

Cameron Charman, 13, has been go-kart racing since he was nine years old, becoming hooked after his parents took him for a spin in Angmering.

He has shown remarkable potential, finishing second in the championship in his first season and sitting in third after three races this year.

Once a month his parents, Tandy and Matt, take Cameron to race in Lydd in Kent, but the financial strain is starting to take their toll and they fear he is at risk of stagnation.

“If we could get some sponsorship it would make the world of difference,” said Tandy.

“Karts are expensive – just a crash helmet is £300. Then there’s the maintenance, the kart itself, new overalls. It’s constant expenditure.

“There are teams that have parents who will plough money into it, and you also have the individuals with their dads as their mechanics.

“That’s us, we’re a one man band.”

The next step for Cameron would be to upgrade his Honda Cadet kart to a more powerful Rotax, which would cost around £6,000, allowing him to compete in the 13 to 17-year-olds championship.

The racing season runs from April to October but the schedule and financial implications mean Cameron has no time to practice between races.

He arrives on the Saturday for a practice, he said, and has three races on the Sunday, all lasting around ten minutes.

His dream is to follow in the footsteps of his hero, Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen, but a career in motorsport is his ultimate goal.

“It’s one of those competitive sports that’s so exciting every race,” he said.

“Every race is different. One day you can win, the next you can come off last.

“I don’t really get nervous, it’s just a case of checking the tyres and their pressures, depending on the weather, then I just jump in the kart and race.”

Tandy and Matt said any businesses wanting to sponsor their son could have their name on the new vehicle and helmet and have access to other advertising opportunities.

Alongside the step up in speed, it would also allow Cameron to travel around the country to compete in different races.