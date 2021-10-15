Former Sussex resident Adele releases new single Easy On Me
A former Sussex resident has released her first new single in six years and it’s been heard by millions of people.
Grammy-Award winning star Adele - one of Britain’s richest musicians - dropped Easy On Me, from her soon to be released album 30, today, October 15.
The track, from the singer who lived in a 10-bedroom property Lock House in Partridge Green at the time that her successful second album 21 was produced, has evoked a huge response.
More than 17 million people have watched the official music video on YouTube and Adele has appeared on the BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 Breakfast Shows.
And the positive comments are flooding in.
One said: “I can’t believe that you will hurt me again with this legendary song of yours.
Another added: “This women never fails to touch peoples hearts.
“The whole world is watching her make her comeback, and it’s more beautiful and powerful than ever.”
One fan predicted the song would be a ‘major hit’ while another said the beautiful tune brought them to tears.
Earlier this month the County Times reported Adele’s £6.5 million mansion had been taken off the market.