Former Shoreham headteacher walks in Shakespeare's footsteps

Two siblings have followed in Shakespeare’s footsteps by walking 146 miles from Stratford to The Globe theatre in London.

Rebecca Hope, the former head teacher of Holmbush Primary School in Hawkins Crescent, Shoreham, said she and her brother Alastair Montague shared a love of theatre and had seen almost all of Shakespeare’s plays.

Rebecca Hope and Alastair Montague walked The Shakespeare's Way

To mark the occasion, the keen walkers decided to take on The Shakespeare’s Way challenge to raise money for charity.

They started the nine-day journey by watching a performance of Measure for Measure in Stratford and ended by watching A Midsummer Night’s Dream at The Globe.

Rebecca said it was a challenge to walk 20 miles per day – particularly during the very hot weather.

She said: “It was very emotional passing famous landmarks and as we spotted The Shard in the distance, we knew we were nearing the end.

“Getting to The Globe was great and we were extremely proud of ourselves.”

Alistair added: “It was an amazing experience and a real challenge both physically and mentally.”

The pair thanked everyone who helped them raise £300 for The Shakespeare Hospice and over £500 for MIND.

Donate at www.justgiving.com/companyteams/montagueshakespeare

