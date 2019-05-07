Fontwell petrol station likely to be closed 'for some time' after fire

There will not be a criminal investigation after a devastating fire at a Fontwell petrol station, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Fire crews were sent to Shell Fontwell service station after 'multiple calls' to say a campervan was alight yesterday morning.

Police evacuated houses and businesses, while three fire engines were sent to the inferno, which quickly spread to the Shell garage forecourt at around 9.30am.

Providing an update, a West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Three pumps were mobilised along with a water carrier. Six breathing apparatus, two jets and one foam jet were used to extinguish the fire.

"A police cordon was set up and a number of nearby businesses and properties were temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

"The incident was handed over to police and we left the scene at around 2pm. Due to the extensive damage the garage is likely to be closed for some time."

Shell said it was 'extremely grateful' for the 'prompt actions' of site staff.

A spokesman said: "No one was injured and we are extremely grateful for the prompt actions of site staff who evacuated customers and themselves safely.

"The emergency services have attended and the incident will be investigated.”

When approached for comment, a Sussex Police spokesman said a criminal investigation had not been opened.

