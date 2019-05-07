Fontwell petrol station fire: Man describes 'scary' explosion

A man who lives next door to the Shell garage in Fontwell has described the 'scary' moment the fire engulfed the petrol station.

Jonathan Gill was at his home in London Road when the blaze broke out yesterday morning (May 6).

The Shell garage in Fontwell on fire yesterday (May 6)

Three fire engines were sent to the inferno, which started in a campervan before spreading to the Shell garage forecourt, at 9.30am

Jonathan said: "The start of it was the smoke, lots of black, thick smoke. Then there was this burning, crackling noise. I went outside as I wanted to know what it was, a neighbour came out with me.

"There was this sheer noice of burning, and then it started roaring and crackling, then after a few minutes there was this huge explosion and debris shot up in the area. There was a serious amount of flames, but the noise scared me the most."

Jonathan said he and other terrified neighbours moved their cars up the road.

Smoke seen from Jonathan's road in Fontwell

"At one point I thought this is quite scary," he said, adding: "You don't realise until it happens. It just took off and got bigger and bigger."

Jonathan said the fire service went straight in to fight the flames when they arrived on scene. He added that it was lucky no-one was hurt in the blaze.

Campervan on fire at Fontwell petrol station