Fitzalan Medical Group visited by healthcare inspectors: this is why

Fitzalan Medical Group has faced another inspection by the Care Quality Commission as part of its plans to get back on track following a slip in standards.

Inspectors visited the surgeries in Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton and Clun Road, Wick, in an announced visit on July 11.

Fitzalan Medical Group

In the report, published on August 28, the service was given ‘requires improvement’, the same as an inspection in April.

The partners at the surgery said: “We are pleased to see that CQC continue to recognise the hard work and improvements that we are undertaking at the surgery.

“We believe this reflects our ongoing drive to become a good rated practice overall.”

Chief inspector of primary medical services and integrated care Dr Rosie Benneyworth said the rating was the same, as the aim of the inspection was to follow up breaches of regulations identified at the April visit.

While improvements had been made, such as a system to monitor the temperatures of fridges used to store vaccines in Wick, the group had to improve monitoring risk management and Legionella bacteria.

The surgery, which serves more than 15,000 patients, was put in special measures after going from ‘good’ to ‘inadequate’ in 2018.

But after external support was drafted in to help GPs, the surgery was taken out of special measures in April.

While the medical group makes improvements, it cannot take on any more patients.

The Fitzalan team is waiting to hear if its patient list would be unfrozen following this inspection.