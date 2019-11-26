First saplings planted in effort to turn Sompting road into tree-lined avenue

The first part of a new tree-lined avenue has taken root thanks to an Adur District Council funded project.

Councillors and representatives of the Sompting community joined to plant the first of 20 new saplings in Test Road as part of wider efforts to improve biodiversity, support the environment and make the area more attractive.

Councillor George Barton is presented with a spade by David Neale (Operations, Gardner and Scardifield)

The first tree, which was an ornamental pear to encourage more wildlife in the area, was put in place this week at a special ceremonial event led by Councillor George Barton, chairman of Adur District Council.

Mr Barton said it was a ‘long held ambition’ of his to see Test Road become greener.

He said he hoped that it would be ‘the first of many green initiatives in Sompting’, adding that he looked forward to seeing the village become ‘an even more attractive and desirable place to live’.

Mr Barton was presented with a ceremonial spade to carry out the digging by local firm Gardner and Scardifield.

Mr Barton planting the tree

Councillor Brian Boggis, the council’s executive member for regeneration, said: “This is the start of turning Lancing and Sompting even greener. Because of the current pressures on global warming, this is why we’re making Test Road an avenue.”

Councillor Carol Albury said the trees would make Test Road ‘quite beautiful’, adding: “It will not only be sustainable for the area, but will also bring a pathway of colour with it too.”

Representatives from Adur Arbor, a district-wide tree planting initiative also attended the launch of the scheme.

