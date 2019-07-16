First of its kind store for men opening in Shoreham town centre

The men of Shoreham can have no excuses for dodgy dressing and questionable grooming as a new store prepares to open in the town.

On Saturday (July 20), East Street will see the opening of The Pad, a haven for men looking for clothes, grooming products and fashion supplies.

Ben Towers opens new menswear store in Shoreham.

It is the venture of Ben Towers, 34, who finished a 14-year tenure at Lloyds bank to embark on a bold new path.

“It’s one of those places that I have just always known would do so well here,” said Ben, who has lived in the town for 15 years.

“I’m extremely excited and extremely nervous. I’m really excited that it’s something I have always wanted to do.

“I absolutely love Shoreham, it’s absolutely amazing, but I don’t know what people’s responses are going to be. The proof will be in the pudding.”

Ben said the aim is to cater for men of all ages, offering casual and smart clothes alongside grooming products such as beard oils, waxes and gels.

He will be working with small companies not readily available on the high street or online, giving shoppers the chance to snap up some unique products.

Despite having no experience of running a business, Ben said his career in project management stands him in good stead.

He also credited his wife, Lindsey, with ‘keeping the family running’ – the couple have two daughters, Amelia, 2, and Isabelle, 5 – and for being the breadwinner while he gets the business off the ground.

Other business-owners around Shoreham have also been quick to lend a hand with a community spirit that came as no surprise to Ben.

With Shoreham set for rapid growth – over 1,000 new homes planned over the next few years – he said keeping that community feel was key.

He said: “Shoreham’s growing, but we’ve got to make sure it has the infrastructure to support it. Hopefully this is part of the start of that.”