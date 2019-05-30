Firefighters respond to fire at Tesco Express in Shoreham

Firefighters have responded to a fire at a Tesco store in Shoreham this afternoon (May 30).

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to reports of a fire at the rear of the Tesco Express in Upper Shoreham Road at 3.23pm.

Fire engine

One crew from Shoreham and one from Worthing attended the scene, said the spokesman, and found decking, tables and chairs on fire, which had spread to the building.

They used one high pressure hose reel to extinguish the fire, the spokesman said.

Firefighters remain on the scene dampening down the area, added the spokesman.