Fire service clarifies incident at Shoreham Power Station

West Sussex Fire and Rescue has clarified why it was called to Shoreham Power Station, after rumours began spreading on social media.

Picture of what appeared to look like smoke coming from the building were shared on social media as users speculated whether there was a fire.

The fire service said it was called to the scene after receiving a ‘couple of calls’

However, after attending and liaising with on-site staff, it was confirmed to be steam, not smoke.

West Sussex Fire said there was ‘no cause for alarm’.