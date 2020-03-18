Ferring Spring show maintains high standards despite recent challenges

Ferring’s popular spring show took place on Saturday, proving a success amongst the community despite recent health concerns and the severe weather.

Ferring Gardening Club’s Spring Show amassed a total of 150 entries to the show, which was held at Ferring Village Hall.

Roy Westwater wins Best in Show award Photo by Derek Martin Photography

There were many different classes, categories and trophies for entrants to compete in including daffodil classes, arrangement classes and homecrafts for items such as cakes and preserves.

There were also other classes which included awards for cacti, succulents, foliage, orchids and more.

Horticultural judge Paul Dolby said: “It was an excellent show. I was very impressed with the standard of the exhibits.

“Entrants have done well considering the time of year.”

Among class winners were the winners of the show’s trophies.

Ron Sullivan picked up two trophies at the show, winning the Terry Clough Cup for gaining the most points in the daffodil classes.

He also won The Spring Trophy in joint first place with Marian Patterson for the most points at the show.

The Adeline Gilligan Trophy was awarded to Roy Westwater for the best exhibit.

Gwyneth Clemenz won The Malcolm Ford Trophy for the best vase of flowers of one types.

Lastly, the Mixed Garden Flowers Cup was awarded to Maureen Jackson.

Some of the winners of individual classes included, Ruth Murphy for floral arrangement, Wendy Peters for petite arrangement, Diane Dumbleton for spring arrangement and Wendy Peters for her simple bowl of flowers.

Ferring Gardening Club is always accepting members. To join, contact membership secretary Angela Davis on 01903 243991.