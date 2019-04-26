Fed-up Worthing resident wants homeless people gone from Beach House

A fed-up resident of Beach House wants the homeless people who have pitched up outside his home to be moved on.

Robin Biggs said that on March 26, two men and a dog moved onto land outside the property on Worthing seafront.

Robin Biggs is not happy about the tents outside Beach House. Picture: Derek Martin

They pitched a tent in a garden next to the Grade II* listed building, squashing a flowerbed Mr Biggs had just paid £100 towards renovating.

He was in Spain at the time, but when he returned, his wife informed him of what happened.

He said: "I was absolutely devastated. I thought she was joking."

Regarding the flower bed, he added: "All we were doing was trying to make it look beautiful to anyone in the car park or on Brighton Road. Is that a crime?"

The tents outside Beach House have been there for weeks now. Picture: Derek Martin

Another tent has also been pitched up in recent weeks.

Mr Biggs said he had contacted Sussex Police and Worthing Borough Council about the problem, but despite a notice being put on one of the tents, nothing else had been done.

He said he felt 'powerless': "I want the tents removed before there are more, and the land tidied up again. I would also suggest some sort of railing with a gate around the area so it can stop them coming in."

While he 'felt' for their plight, he added: "They just dump their rubbish everywhere. They are just not tidy."

Worthing Borough Council said: "The council is aware of the tents on Beach House Grounds and, following a visit from a welfare team, is progressing with a notice to evict."