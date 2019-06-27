Excitement as dolphins spotted off Brighton coast

Video footage captures dolphins swimming off Brighton coast on Tuesday evening.

Shoreham Port shared the footage on Facebook this morning (June 27).

One of the dolphins spotted off Brighton coast on Tuesday evening (June 25). Picture: Shoreham Port

A spokesman said: "Take a look at this fantastic video of dolphins enjoying the pressure waves from the bow of our tug boat Adurni, captured by tug master, Darren, earlier this week.

"The dolphins came up to the boat to swim alongside it about 1.5 miles off the coast of Brighton."

Emily Kenneally, communications manager for Shoreham Port, said the team were 'very excited' by the discovery.

She added: ‘’It’s the second time this year, Darren Todman, tug master, has managed to capture exciting dolphin footage while at work aboard one of the Port’s tug boats, Adurni.

"This time he spotted the dolphins just off the coast of Brighton, while they swam alongside the boat riding the bow waves.

"We have reported our sighting to The Brighton Dolphin Project, which collect details of sightings as part of their research programme.

