etc Magazine March edition celebrates International Women's Day

In the March edition of etc Magazine we are celebrating International Women's Day 2020.

The day takes place on March 8, it is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

We have decided this year to celebrate the amazing women we have in our county. We could have easily done more than 20 women but felt 20 in 2020 had a great feel to it.

The women we have featured come from a range of professions from rugby players to fund raisers and business owners. Some you may have heard of, whereas others are rising stars in their field.

We also hope you like the cover. What better way to celebrate the amazing work these women do than to dedicate our cover to them.

Alongside our stars we also have a number of brilliant features for you to enjoy.

I spoke to Claire who founded Made by Coopers to help people alleviate the symptoms of stress and anxiety with the help of aromatherapy products.

We also have a feature on showjumper Yazmin Pinchen who talks about trying out for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and what is it like to work with former One Direction band member Liam Payne, who bought her a horse.

I caught up with the woman behind SuperLooper a new sustainable children’s clothing library to find out more.

Lawrence Smith found out the inspiration behind illustrators Chelsea Renton’s latest project.

I also spoke to Hester who runs Wedding in a Teacup, giving couples the chance to add a touch of their own personality to their big day.

There is also the latest Sussex Food and Drink Awards news, it isn’t long until the ceremony takes place so make sure you don’t miss out.

Also a reminder that Mother’s Day is on March 22. So if you were raised by your mum, gran, aunt, or have someone in your life you want to show you care then make sure you get your present and card early.

Have a great month and enjoy the issue.

You can find the West Sussex edition here

And the East Sussex edition here

