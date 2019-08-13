easyJet in £165,000 settlement after 88-year-old Lancing father's stroke ignored for 2-hour flight

A Lancing family has received a significant settlement from easyJet after a cabin crew failed to identify their father was having a stroke before boarding a flight.

In June, the airline settled with the Tarry family for £165,000 after their 88-year-old father Keith suffered a stroke on a 2017 flight but was not given medical assistance.

Keith Tarry with his daughters

Keith Tarry, who was 88 years old at the time but passed away last month from an unrelated issue, was travelling from his home in Majorca to visit his family in Sussex on April 14, 2017.

Mr Tarry's daughter, Lauren Tarry, arranged his flight and for special assistance to take him from the gate to avoid the long walk.

His daughters planned to meet Mr Tarry at Southend Airport, but after a long delay he was brought through arrivals in a wheelchair and unable to stand or speak.

An ambulance was called by his daughters immediately and, after arriving at Southend Hospital, it was discovered Mr Tarry had suffered from a stroke. Due to the amount of time that had passed since the initial symptoms, it was decided it was not possible to intervene.

Keith Tarry with his family

After a complaint from Mr Tarry's daughters, an investigation by easyJet found their father was already uncommunicative when he arrived at the plane in Majorca.

The flight attendant was concerned and brought him a glass of water, although none of it was drunk, and other passengers were asked to 'keep an eye on him'.

Once Mr Tarry arrived at Southend Airport, he was unable to stand or communicate, so was moved to a wheelchair. At no point was medical assistance given.

After his stroke, he was confined to a nursing home in Worthing and was unable to return to his home in Majorca.

Mr Tarry's daughters brought legal proceedings on the grounds that their father would have made a much better recovery from his stroke had he received medical assistance before the flight left Majorca.

Ben Davey, of Dean Wilson Solicitors who brought the claim, said: “All crew members of an aircraft are trained in first aid, including to recognise the signs of stroke. There have been well publicised ‘FAST’ campaigns stressing the importance of timely medical intervention in respect to strokes and it was a real shame that this did not happen with Mr Tarry.

"I am pleased that after over two years of fighting for their dad that the family finally have some closure over the matter. I hope that easyJet have reflected on the incident and have taken appropriate steps to ensure that this never happens again."

easyJet declined to comment, but issued a complaint response letter to the Tarry family.

It said: “Unfortunately, despite their training, the cabin crew on board did not identify that your father was displaying any signs of a stroke and consequently did not take action in response. easyJet regrets that cabin crew did not seek to contact you or your sister or have a ground and/or special assistance agent do so… we at easyJet are very sorry that we did not reach the standards you would expect of us on this occasion.”