East Preston Festival could be over if volunteers don’t come forward, organisers warn

The East Preston Festival could be over if volunteers do not come forward.

Janine Nicholson from the festival committee said: “The festival, that has run every June for the last 38 years and in 2017 won the Sussex Life Festival of the Year, is seriously under threat.

“This year, four committee members are standing down and if no one comes forward to fill their places it will not be possible for the remaining committee to stage a full festival in 2020, or perhaps any festival at all, and many of the most popular events will not take place, including the parade. We have made appeals to recruit new committee members without success and are now asking for help from East Preston Parish Council.”

A parish council spokesman said it was ‘proud of the kudos the festival brings to the village’ and it ‘would like to see the festival continue for another thirty-eight or more years’.

The council’s Major Events Committee invited festival representatives to its meeting on Monday, October 28, to discuss financial help it could provide and it would help find new volunteers, the spokesman said.

Last year’s festival raised £15,000 for charity.

Visit eastprestonfestival.org.uk/volunteer for details.