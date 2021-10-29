Edward Killpartrick, who is known by his middle name, Leonard, was very much alive when he read the letter, dated October 19, and remains so.

The 76-year-old sports and cosmetics company managing director, of East Preston, said he was shocked and upset by the letter, which was addressed to his ‘executors’.

Concerning council tax, it sought information about his home – and had his surname wrongly spelled, as ‘Kilpatrick’.

Mr Killpartrick said: “I lost my wife at Christmas time in 2020, and I just had a letter from the council saying I’m dead. It has really been playing on my mind.

“The letter isn’t only wrong, it has also upset me quite a lot and I find it very demeaning, actually.

“It’s a dreadful mistake to make. It is the most horrible letter you can receive from anybody, especially when you see your name and the word ‘deceased’ next to it.

“This situation is just so unreal. I don’t understand it.

“I don’t want anyone to get into trouble. If the council were to compensate me in any way I would ask them to send a donation to St Barnabas or somewhere like that.”

A spokesperson from Arun District Council said: “We are sorry that Mr Killpartrick received this letter following receipt of incorrect advice.