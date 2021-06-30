Early summer virtual show: Shoreham Horticultural and Allotment Society celebrates great success
Once again the Shoreham Horticultural and Allotment Society has had a great success with its early summer virtual show, with 127 entries and 760 online votes. Results of the show, which was held on Saturday, June 26, were provided by show secretary Daphne Thomas.
In the flower, fruit and vegetable section, Ted Banks came first overall, with Mavis Maple in second place and Jenny Hughes third. The floral craft section was won by Gill Robbins, Anne Fryer was the winner of photography and Julie Clarke won the craft classes.
Daphne said: “Well done to all the worthy winners. Thanks must also go to all those who took part either by entering or voting. Thank you. We hope you will join us again for our summer show in August.”
