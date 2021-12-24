For the second year running, Elmcroft, in St Giles Close, has received a host of festive gifts as part of Dunelm’s community Christmas tree appeal.

Monica Donald, manager at the Shaw healthcare-operated care home, said: “We are delighted to have been thought of again by Dunelm for the second year running. It’s fantastic to bring a smile to our residents’ faces during such an uncertain time.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to Jamie and James and the whole team at Dunelm, with a special mention to the customers for their kindness and generosity this Christmas.”

Jamie and James from Dunelm donating Christmas gifts to Elmcroft residents

Elmcroft was picked as one of the care homes to benefit from Deliver Joy, which sees gifts sent to older people, schools and refuges.

As part of the campaign, which was introduced last year, Dunelm in Shoreham displayed a Christmas tree at the entrance with tags attached, revealing gift ideas put forward by care home residents.