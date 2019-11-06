Don't miss tomorrow's Gatwick Jobs Fair with more than 1,000 positions on offer

Gatwick Jobs Fair will offer more than 1,000 positions tomorrow (November 7) with more than 40 airport-based employers

The jobs fair will be held at the Arora Hotel in Crawley from 8.30am to 6pm and there is a new mobile app providing job information and a CV surgery helping job seekers make their application stand out.

Job-seekers can talk to employers, including Gatwick Airport Limited, Sussex Police, Kier Construction, Air Navigation Solutions, Border Force, Govia ThamesLink Rail, The Body Shop, KFC, itsu, Pret a Manger, Wagammama, World Duty Free, MoneyCorp, Hamleys, Wetherspoons, The Arora Hotel Group Baxter Storey, DHL, KFC, Dnata and many more.

CrowdCompass Attendee Hub app has an exclusively designed account for the event and is available to download on mobile devices via the App Store and Google Playwith information on the job opportunities available both before, on and after the day.

Gatwick’s employability programme ‘One Destination’ will also be there to help anyone who has been long-term unemployed find a job.

The programme helps candidates complete a five-year history check which gives them the necessary security clearance to work at the airport. The scheme also teaches communication, team work and presentation skills. Successful candidates will then be referred to employers at the airport for interviews for any available jobs.

In total, 24,000 people work on the airport campus. The airport says, if taken forward, the proposals in Gatwick’s Master Plan, announced in June, could create 8,000 more jobs on the airport and in the region and £2 billion of economic benefit.

Nabeel Adnan, from Croydon who now works for Gatwick Ground Services (GGS) said: “If I hadn’t gone to the Gatwick Jobs Fair two years ago I wouldn’t have the job I have today- I've always loved the airport, and get such a buzz from seeing people go on holiday.”

Lisa Clegg, human resources, Gatwick said: “We are delighted to once again be hosting the jobs fair.

“I would encourage anyone looking for work or even a career change to come along to the jobs fair because we have so many fantastic companies all looking for new employees in one place.

"It’s a great chance to speak to employers and to walk away with an exciting new job. Gatwick’s HR department will also be on hand to provide hints and tips on making your CV stand out.”

Henry Smith, Member of Parliament for Crawley said: "This is great news for Crawley and represents a good opportunity for anyone looking for work or new career opportunities. I would encourage job-seekers to attend on November 7.”

CrowdCompass Attendee Hub app is available for download on iOS and Android. Once downloaded, search for the event ID: ‘GatwickJF2019’ and follow the on-screen steps.

