Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week Sophie seeks a special someone

A senior Staffordshire bull terrier crossbreed with a loveable character, 13-year-old Sophie can’t wait to find a forever home, said Dogs Trust Shoreham staff.

The simple pleasures in life are Sophie’s favourite, particularly finding toys and carrying them to bed to build up a collection, tucking into dinner, short walkies in quiet areas or snuggling up next to favourite people.

A relaxing and peaceful household without too much going on around Sophie would be perfect.

Sophie adores having company so is looking for a multiple person residency, where there’ll always be someone around for a cuddle. Sophie could live with teenagers over the age of 16.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Much more a fan of human friendships, Sophie is looking for a home as the only pet and would like to be walked in areas away from lots of other dogs.

“Ultimately, this gorgeous older girly is hoping to find a loving family who could make her feel right at home.

“Sophie will make a wonderful addition to someone’s life, so if you think you may be the one that she’s been waiting for, please don’t hesitate to contact Dogs Trust Shoreham on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk”

Dogs Trust Shoreham is in Brighton Road, Shoreham.