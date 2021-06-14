Dogs Trust Shoreham Dog of the Week: Meet Bronson

Dogs Trust Shoreham staff say Bronson is ‘a big goofball with an even bigger heart’ and though apprehensive when he first arrived at the rehoming centre, he has since made great friendships with the staff and is building in confidence day by day.

A sensitive soul, Bronson finds most enjoyment in quality time with his favourite people, exploring on a relaxing walk or splashing about in the water when its warm outside.

The charity is looking for a family prepared to make several visits to the centre in Shoreham to get to know Bronson, as it may take a while to fully earn his trust.

Bronson is best suited to a quieter lifestyle with a steady routine

Bronson will be best suited to a quieter lifestyle with a steady routine, so he can find comfort in consistency, and he will need a garden in which he can relax.

Seeing other canines is one of Bronson’s concerns, so he will need to be walked in less-frequented areas, or at quieter times of the day. He will need to be the only pet in the household and all residents should be over the age of 16.