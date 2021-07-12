Staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham say this two-year-old crossbreed is ‘bright as a button and busy as a bee’.

A highly-active hound, Benji loves nothing more than exploring the outdoors and the rehoming centre hopes to find a family with as much energy and enthusiasm as him.

Benji is strong but the team says he is a joy to walk with. Adopters who could spend time teaching Benji to walk next to them on his lead, and are confident in managing his strength in the process, would be perfect.

While he needs to be the only pet in the household, he would benefit from walking with a regular canine crew of a calm and friendly nature.

The youngest members of the family will need to be aged at least 15 and everyone in the household should be keen to play plenty of games of fetch with Benji in the garden.