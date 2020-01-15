Dogs Trust Shoreham Dog of the Week: Marnie has a friendly nature

Marnie is a three-year-old pug-cross looking for a relaxing home with patient owners.

Marnie is looking for patient and active owners who can help build up socialisation skills, work on increasing the periods of time Marnie can be left home alone for and go on adventures.

Marnie must be the only pet in the house and cannot live with anyone under the age of 12.

It is important that Marnie is walked in quieter areas where it is possible avoid meeting lots of other dogs. However, there is potential that Marnie could benefit from a walking buddy in the future.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager said: “Marnie dreams of spending her days off on an adventure and then snuggling up with her favourite people for cuddles once back at home. An active family who can make her feel involved in all aspects of their life would be perfect.”

Marnie is currently living in a temporary foster home. The foster carer described Marnie as ‘a darling girl who just wants love and security.’

To find out more, contact Dogs Trust Shoreham on 01273 452576 or visit Dogs Trust Shoreham in Brighton Road.