Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week Lemon looks to share a home with a friendly canine

An endearing young collie with a sensitive nature, Lemon will be your best friend forever once you have built up some trust, said staff at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Lemon dreams of finding a patient and understanding special someone who will slowly guide through the big wide world without being overwhelmed.

Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week Lemon

An ideal home will have a garden to relax in and be situated in a quiet, rural location with access to quiet walks by foot.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Lemon adores socialising with other dogs that she knows well and really seems to come out of her shell when in their company.

“It is important that she shares her home with another friendly canine who can show her the ropes and act as a good role model. Any of her humans can be over the age of 16.

“Ultimately, Lemon is a lovely lady who will make for a wonderful companion to a family who can provide her with some extra TLC and dedicate lots of time to her.”

For more information, contact the Dogs Trust Shoreham rehoming team by calling 01273 915100 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk. The rehoming centre is based in Brighton Road.