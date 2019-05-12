Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week is bouncy boxer Boycee

Boycee is an endearing dog who has stolen the hearts of staff at the Dogs Trust Shoreham rehoming centre.

At eight years old, Boycee may be entering senior years, but staff said this bouncy boxer cross has never let go of puppy-like ways.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “He is a playful chap who likes keeping active, either when playing a game with his toys or exploring on his walks.

“Most of all Boycee loves spending time with people and will make for a loyal and loving best friend once he knows you well.”

A multi-person household would be ideal so that this affectionate pooch always has someone nearby for a cuddle.

Boycee is an avid sunbather so a dream home would have a garden to relax in and also for off-lead exercise. Boycee will need to be the only pet in the household but can live with teenagers aged 14 and over.

Tracey added: “This beautiful boy will make a fun new addition to a family who will embrace his exuberant boxer traits, and who can dedicate lots of time to him.

“If you think that it could be you, then please do not hesitate to contact Dogs Trust Shoreham on 01273 452576 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk ”

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham.