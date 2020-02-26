Dogs Trust Shoreham Dog of the Week: Cooper seeks experienced owners.

Cooper is an enthusiastic four-year-old who still has a lot to learn.

The male crossbreed is looking for owners that can provide an active life style and live in an adult-only household with no visiting children. It is also important Cooper has access to a garden .

Any new owners must be able to take Cooper out on plenty of walks in secure and peaceful areas, away from distractions.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager said: “This clever chap is doing brilliantly with his training, so is hoping to find experienced owners who can support him while continuing this.

It may take some time to build up a bond with Cooper but getting to know him will be truly worth your while. He will make a wonderful companion.”

To find out more, contact Dogs Trust Shoreham on 01273 452576 or visit Dogs Trust Shoreham based at Brighton Road, Shoreham.