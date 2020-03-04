Dogs Trust Shoreham Dog of the Week: Clever Akita seeks active family

Zara is ‘clever lady’ in need of a fun and varied lifestyle with patient owners

The female Akita-cross is seeking a quiet home with a garden and an active family who can dedicate a lot of their time to helping with Zara’s social skills and confidence training.

Zara must be the only pet in the house, but is able to live with people over the age of 14.

When on walks, Zara should be taken to quieter locations in order to avoid bumping into lots of other dogs however there is potential for Zara to have a female walking buddy in the future.

Rehoming centre manager, Tracey Rae said: “Zara loves to be in the company of her favourite people but can also be independent and likes time to herself. She’s a clever lady who likes to participate in her training and is always keen to show off her tricks for a tasty treat!

“Her new owners should be patient and realise it may take her some time to build a strong bond as she’s had to endure lots of recent change. However, we are certain that she’ll make a loyal and loving companion once she knows you well.”

To find out more, contact Dogs Trust Shoreham on 01273 452576 or visit Dogs Trust Shoreham based at Brighton Road, Shoreham.