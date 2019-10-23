Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week: Arthur will make a loving companion

Arthur is a six-year-old hound cross looking for a new home.

Arthur lacks self-confidence when faced with the unfamiliar and can often find new situations daunting. However, Arthur is building up his courage day by day with the help of his carers and kennel mates at Dogs Trust Shoreham.

Arthur comes out of his shell when around other dogs – usually when playing chase.

Arthur’s new home must be adult-only with minimal visitors and another easy-going dog to act as a role model.

Tracy Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “He is a sweet boy with lots of potential to make a loyal and loving companion.

“While it will take multiple visits to the Shoreham rehoming centre to get to know Arthur, gaining his trust and friendship will be a truly rewarding experience.”

To find out more, contact Dogs Trust Shoreham on 01273 915100. The centre can be found in Brighton Road, Shoreham.