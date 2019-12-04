Dogs Trust Christmas fair raises thousands

Dogs Trust Shoreham staff and their canine companions had a great time at the annual Christmas fair.

For the first time, there was a Santa Paws grotto, where 60 children and their dogs received gifts.

There were carol singers to entertain visitors throughout the day, craft stalls, a raffle, tombola, cake stalls and games.

The event raised just under £2,900, which will go towards helping fund care and training for rescue dogs at the rehoming centre, in Brighton Road, Shoreham.

Lisa Herbert, supporter relations officer at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who came along to support us.

“Every day we are looking after around 80 dogs and every penny will help make sure they have everything they need over Christmas, and for however long they are with us.

“Without the support of the dog loving public we wouldn’t be able to care for our dogs in the way we do, so we would like to say a huge thank you and wish everyone, and their four-legged friends, a happy Christmas and a happy and healthy 2020.”

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and Shoreham is part of a network of rehoming centres, 20 in the UK and one in Dublin.

Visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more information.