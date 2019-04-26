Created with Sketch.

Disappearance of missing Worthing woman is ‘out of character’

Police are searching for a missing 70-year-old from Worthing whose disappearance is ‘out of character’, according to her family.

Lesley Kavanagh has been described by police as white, about 5ft 2ins, of large build, with brown/greying hair in a bob and glasses.

Officers and her family are concerned for the 70-year-old, whose disappearance is out of character, police said.

She has links to the Worthing area, where she has access to local buses.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone who sees Lesley or knows where she could be is asked to call 999 immediately.”

