Digital parking permits have already been introduced at car parks across Adur and Worthing, but from 1st February 2022 digital permits for Worthing’s Controlled Parking Zones, including residents, visitor and business permits can be purchased on the councils’ website.

The move to digital permits is said to remove the waiting time for a physical permit, reduce the risk of loss or theft, and to be beneficial to the environment.

A spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council said: “There are numerous benefits to using a digital permit system, including reducing the impact we have on the environment by not issuing paper and plastic permit holders.

Digital parking permits will be introduced in Worthing next week. Photo: Google Street View

“There is also added convenience for customers being able to manage parking at any time, rather than having to wait for physical permits to be produced and posted.

“Previous customer feedback has supported the move to digital permits, but we will always provide services which are suitable for everyone.”

As a result of this change, the Parking Shop in Chapel Road, Worthing, will close on March 31.

There are no controlled parking zones in Adur, so on-street residential or business parking permits are not required there.

Drivers can purchase a digital parking permit by visiting the council’s website and clicking on the ‘MiPermit’ link.

Once registered with MiPermit, the council has said drivers will be able to upload documents including proof of residence and vehicle registration, check the status of their permit, update vehicle details and purchase or manage visitor permits. Civil Enforcement Officers will be able to confirm if a vehicle has a valid digital permit via the registration number.

Residents without online access will be able to request a paper application from Adur & Worthing Councils’ parking services team by telephone on 01903 221180 or 01903 239999, or by email on [email protected]

Those with unused paper visitor permits will still be able to use them after March 31. Plus, healthcare permits valid across West Sussex controlled parking zones will still be issued by paper until the rest of the county has transferred to digital. This is expected to be within the next eight months.

The parking shop in Chapel Road will close on March 31. Picture: Eddie Mitchell